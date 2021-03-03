Menu

Versatile Bundesliga star responds to Chelsea transfer rumours

Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Jonas Hofmann has responded to recent Chelsea transfer rumours that have been circulating.

The Germany international has had a fine season in the Bundesliga and it seems this may have caught the eye of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, whom he previously played under at Borussia Dortmund.

Hofmann has been linked with Chelsea by a recent report in the Daily Mail, and now the player himself has spoken about his future after being asked about links with the Blues.

The 28-year-old seemed keen not to dwell too much on the speculation, and insisted he’s focused on life with his current club.

However, he also admitted that it’s a sign he’s playing well if big clubs are showing an interest in him, which suggests he’s not exactly unhappy to hear about Chelsea possibly being keen to sign him.

“I think it’s clear that other clubs will notice you if you perform well,” Hofmann told Ruhr Nachrichten, as translated by the Metro.

“Therefore, it is possible that one or the other have already asked.

“Basically, I feel good at Borussia, I’ve always stressed that.

“It may be that one or the other club have expressed their interest.

“Nevertheless, for me, the absolute focus is on having a successful season with Borussia and dedicating myself fully to success. I put my personal situation below it.”

Hofmann has played a variety of midfield roles, both centrally and on either flank, and has an impressive record of seven goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

Chelsea could benefit from bringing him in after the struggles of players like Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this season.

