According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis are targeting a move for Barcelona talent Oscar Mingueza, who holds a contract that expires at the end of June.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona can call on a two-year option to extend the promising defender’s contract, which is what the office of the club’s technical secretary would like.

Mingueza’s future is one of many things that will be decided by whoever is appointed as the club’s new president this weekend though, with the wait on this matter opening up the door to interest from Betis.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that the La Liga side are on the lookout for a ‘low cost’ right-sided centre-back as they may lose Victor Ruiz and Mandi at the the end of their contracts this summer.

The academy graduate was named on the bench for Barcelona’s final two Champions League fixtures last season, with the talent using that as a platform to jump into the first-team this season.

Mingueza has started 19 of his 25 appearances for the senior side, which has reportedly been enough to convince Betis’ hierarchy on a summer swoop.

Barcelona don’t have much time to make their decision on Mingueza as it’s also claimed that the two-year extension option expires on May 31, a month before the defender’s contract actually does.

The side’s financial crisis could be the reason why it hasn’t been triggered just yet, as it would carry another well-deserved wage increase for Mingueza, who already received an automatic raise after reaching 15 matches with the first-team.

MD suggest that everything is pointing to the option being triggered right now, which should be the case after the ace’s encouraging performances at centre-back and right-back in his breakthrough campaign.