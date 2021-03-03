Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly keen on a transfer deal for Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou.

The Cameroon international previously shone under Bielsa during their time together at Marseille, and has continued to perform at a high level in his time in Serie A.

Nkoulou has been linked with some bigger clubs in the past, but now reports state Leeds could be in a reasonably strong position to win the race for his signature.

Leeds have had a fine first season back in the Premier League but will no doubt want to continue strengthening for next season.

Nkoulou could be a useful player to help LUFC become more solid at the back, which has been an occasional weakness for them.

Reports in Italy are now talking this move up, though they also suggest that Manchester United could be among the main contenders for the player’s signature as well.