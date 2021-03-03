Liverpool sign talented forward to a new contract after impressive form

Taking the next steps after signing a professional contract can often be the toughest thing for a young player in football, so this looks like a positive sign for Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair.

He only signed his first professional deal late last year, but he’s clearly impressive the club at youth level after they confirm he’s signed a further extension to that contract:

? Harvey Blair has signed a new extended contract with the Reds ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2021

He’s still only 17 so he could be a few years away from the first team, but he’s described as a talented and pacey forward who can play through the middle or in the wider areas, so hopefully he has a big future in the game.

Liverpool also confirm that he’s managed to bounce back from a long-term injury at the start of the season and he’s found his goal scoring form again in recent weeks, so that’s a big reason for the contract extension.

He’s mainly playing for the U18 side just now, but you have to think he could advance to the U23 level fairly soon if he keeps impressing.