Manchester City equal stunning Arsenal record after yet another Premier League win

Manchester City have equalled a stunning record previously held by Arsenal during the early Arsene Wenger days at Highbury.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Wolves 4-1 in the Premier League last night to make it 19 top flight victories in a row, and City haven’t gone behind in any of them.

Prior to City achieving this last night, Arsenal had been the only team to go 19 consecutive games without falling behind, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

This just highlights how dominant City have been, with Guardiola truly putting together another superb side after they let their high standards drop last season.

Liverpool ran away with the title last term but it now looks like MCFC are going to have a similarly easy time wrapping up the title this year.

Some Arsenal fans will now no doubt be hoping City can’t go one further and break their record in their next league game.

