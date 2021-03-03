Manchester United have a big decision to make on their goalkeeper this summer, says Red Devils legend Gary Neville.

David de Gea remains Man Utd’s first choice in goal, but he’s not been entirely convincing at times this season or last.

On top of that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the highly-rated young shot-stopper Dean Henderson sitting on the bench after he caught the eye on loan at Sheffield United.

Henderson surely now deserves a shot at being number one for United, and Neville admits this will be one of the manager’s big decisions to make at the end of this season…

A big decision is coming soon https://t.co/cNTTHIxivr — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

Neville will surely be aware of the great displays De Gea has put in for MUFC down the years, but it does seem increasingly like it might soon be time to make a change.

De Gea will surely always be a legend at Old Trafford, but the Spaniard isn’t the player he once was and Henderson may well be the superior option.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, another former United player, Luke Chadwick, stated he expected one of United’s goalkeepers would move on this summer.