Video: Tens of thousands of people tune in for amusing Manchester United Instagram Live blunder

At one point, around 37,000 people tuned in to watch a Manchester United Instagram Live of what sounded like someone making their lunch.

This is one of the weirdest things we’ve seen from a football club’s social account. I mean, just look at this…

37,000 people are currently watching Man Utd’s accidental Instagram live. Sounds like an admin is microwaving lunch and making a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/Qqr1UaZ7H6 — Pete Evans (@PeteEvans87) March 3, 2021

We’re sure some fans will already be looking for clues that this means a deal for Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho is imminent.

This is, however, clearly just an unfortunate case of someone at Man Utd accidentally starting up Instagram Live while their phone was in their pocket.

On the bright side, this kind of mishap could’ve been much, much worse!