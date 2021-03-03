With Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville staging a Q&A session this afternoon, the Class of 92 alum was unsurprisingly met by many questions from Red Devils supporters.

Neville as quizzed for this ‘thoughts’ on Luke Shaw, the left-back that signed in a deal worth up to £31m back in the summer of 2014 as per BBC Sport, who has endured an up and down career with United.

Shaw was plagued by constant injury troubles in his first few years at the club. With the ace also falling massively out-of-favour during Jose Mourinho’s spell in charge, his ability come good was questioned.

The England international has managed to get a real handle on his fitness since the summer leading into the 18/19 season, Shaw has still endured some blows, but he’s won back a spot as a starter every time.

Neville wrote ‘Stay fit and he’s a fantastic left-back!’ which perfectly sums up Shaw in just eight words.

Stay Fit and he’s a fantastic left back! https://t.co/xWc9LQxc98 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

Shaw missed some action owing to a hamstring injury earlier this season but he’s still made 30 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, starting in 26 of these.

There’s no doubt that the 25-year-old has been one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League this season, Shaw has well and truly risen to the challenge presented by Alex Telles’ arrival.