Ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Burnley this weekend, Mikel Arteta was asked for an update on injuries, with the boss offering some news on starlet Emile Smith Rowe.

Arteta stated that the attacking midfielder had a scan on Tuesday, before adding that the injury does not look to be a ‘significant’ one, spelling some wonderful initial news for Arsenal.

Smith Rowe started the two Europa League ties against Benfica, but started the last two Premier League encounters against Manchester City and Leicester on the bench.

Arteta did add that the 20-year-old still felt some ‘discomfort’ yesterday, but it appears as though the Gunners shouldn’t be without the midfielder for a long period at all.

Mikel Arteta has stated that the injury to Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe does not look like a ‘significant’ one so far… pic.twitter.com/ySKmPZ0pm4 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 3, 2021

“Well, Emile had a scan yesterday, it doesn’t look a significant injury but he was in discomfort. For the rest, hopefully everybody should be okay.”

Smith Rowe dealt with some injury troubles at the start of the season and saw minimal action for the first-team until he thrust into an important role as a surprise call-up for the Boxing Day clash vs Chelsea.

The academy graduate has contributed five assists and a goal in the 15 appearances since, becoming one of the key players that helped the side come out of a nightmare run and push towards mid-table.

Arsenal have a nightmare record when it comes to injuries in recent years, fans will be delighted to see that one of their most promising talents is not expected to be sidelined for very long.