“Needs to keep him sweet” – These Man United fans speculate over Solskjaer’s shock team selection vs Crystal Palace

The title may be an impossible dream for Man United this season, but they can put themselves in the perfect position to secure Champions League football if they put a few more wins together.

Chelsea and Liverpool play tomorrow night so at least one of them are going to drop points, while a win over Crystal Palace this evening will start to build that gap between them and the teams hunting a place in the top four.

Palace are no pushovers as United found out in their first game this season, but Solskjaer’s team have improved since then so it will be a surprise if they don’t come away with all three points tonight.

There had been rumours that a few changes would be made to the starting XI, but this is more of a shake up than may have been expected:

The biggest call comes with Dean Henderson starting in goal, as there’s no official line that states de Gea is injured, but he’s not appearing in the squad at all so something must be up.

There’s a feeling that one of them will need to go next summer, so this could be an effort from Solskjaer to give Henderson a proper run of games to see if he’s up to the task of taking the number 1 jersey in the long term.

The main chat from the fans before the game has centred around the decision to play Henderson, and there are a few different theories around the call:

It’s also possible that Solskjaer wants de Gea to play against AC Milan so this is a way of compromising and making sure Henderson still gets some game time, but it will be interesting to see what happens in the long run if Henderson impresses this evening.

Update:

Some reports have since emerged to explain de Gea’s absence, and it appears he’s missing tonight due to personal reasons.

 

 

