Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named Erling Haaland as the one player he’d want to sign if it was up to him.

Speaking in a Twitter Q&A, Neville gave a simple response to another user about who he’d sign if he had the choice of just one player in world football.

See below for his response, with Haaland the easy answer and probably what any fans of most clubs would say right now!

The Norway international has been on fire for Borussia Dortmund, showing himself to be one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

Still only 20, Haaland surely has a great career ahead of him and it would be exciting to see what he could do at Man Utd.

Neville played with many great strikers during his Old Trafford career, so he should know a thing or two about how someone like Haaland could fare at the club.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not at their best this season, MUFC would surely benefit from bringing in a talent like Haaland as soon as possible.