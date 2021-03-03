Newcastle tipped to make two key changes against West Brom due to injury problems

Newcastle United fans will be fully aware that Fulham have slowly closed that gap to only three points in recent weeks, so a win against West Brom on Sunday is vital.

Big Sam’s side are nearing a point of desperation but they somehow managed to take all three points against Brighton last weekend, and a win on Sunday would put them only six points behind Newcastle too.

Momentum is a tough thing to reverse, but a win for Steve Bruce’s men on Sunday could give them some real breathing room while also crushing one of their relegation rivals at the same time.

The bad news comes from a report on NUFCblog.com, and it’s suggested that Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will miss the game through injury.

That’s two of Newcastle’s brighter attacking talents so that immediately makes the task much harder, while it’s suggested that Bruce wants to stick with a similar shape despite their absence.

It’s suggested that Ryan Fraser and Dwight Gale will be the players who come in to start instead, but it means that Gayle will likely play out of position which is far from ideal.

Newcastle still have enough quality to get the much-needed win on Sunday, but a front three of Gayle, Fraser and Joelinton doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence ahead of such an important game.