Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson reportedly looks set to be handed a big boost as he could make it back for the Brighton game.

The 29-year-old had looked like facing a season-ending knee injury, but it now seems he’s considered likely to make it back in around a month’s time.

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph claims there’s now a chance he could be fit to take on Brighton in the Premier League.

This would be big news for Newcastle, with Wilson shining at St James’ Park since his summer transfer from Bournemouth.

Wilson previously proved a key player for the Cherries and has made a similarly strong impact with the Magpies.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible.