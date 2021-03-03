Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a huge boost in their transfer pursuit of Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Spain international by Eurosport as they chase a new signing in central defence for next season, with upgrades surely needed on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Real Madrid have also been interested in Torres, but Don Balon now claim that Los Blancos have decided he’s too expensive for them at €65million.

This could mean Man Utd have the edge in this transfer battle now, with the Premier League giants showing they’re not shy of splashing the cash in the transfer market in recent times.

Harry Maguire was a recent big-money signing at the back and United still look in need of more investment in that area after a promising season recently turned disappointing.

MUFC fans would surely be happy with a player like Torres coming in, and it would undoubtedly be useful if a big rival like Real Madrid are out of the running.

Fans of the Spanish giants may be disappointed as Torres could have been an ideal long-term successor to the ageing Sergio Ramos.