How Raphinha feels at Leeds United amid Liverpool transfer interest

Raphinha is reportedly settled and happy with life at Leeds United despite transfer interest from Liverpool.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror analysing the transfer situation at Elland Road ahead of the summer.

It’s been a good season back in the Premier League for Leeds, with Raphinha one of their stand-out performers so far and catching the eye of Liverpool as a result, according to the Mirror.

Still, it seems Leeds might not have too much to worry about as Raphinha doesn’t seem like he’s about to push for a transfer to Anfield.

LUFC fans will hope he can stay for at least another season and help the club continue its rise in the top flight.

Liverpool could do with making some changes up front, however, and Raphinha looks like he could give them something different with his pace, skill and flair out wide.

The Brazilian surely has a great career ahead of him and it might eventually be hard for him to turn down interest from LFC and others.