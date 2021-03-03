The transfer decisions that have seen Real Madrid players lose faith in Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid players are reportedly losing faith in manager Zinedine Zidane as he looks set to leave his position by next season.

This is according to Todo Fichajes, who report that it’s not looking good for Zidane at the Bernabeu as both players and the Madrid board start to lose faith in him.

Todo Fichajes claim much of this is down to some questionable transfer decisions in recent times, with the French tactician overseeing the departures of top talents like Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have also both left to join Arsenal on loan after being overlooked by Zidane, which looks like another error.

The report lists Massimiliano Allegri as one potential replacement for Zidane at Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see who is lined up to replace this legendary figure.

Zidane remains one of the greatest players in Real’s history, and he has enjoyed plenty of success as manager as well, even if this has been a difficult season.

The 48-year-old has won three Champions League titles with Los Blancos, and two La Liga titles, along with victories in smaller competitions like the Super Cup and Club World Cup.