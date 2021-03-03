Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends honest transfer message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered an honest message to the club’s fans over what they can expect in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are usually big spenders in the transfer market – even if they don’t always get their signings right – but Solskjaer has cautioned that things are likely to be different this summer due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even the biggest clubs will have been hit hard by the lack of fans at games for so long now, and Solskjaer believes it might mean a major change in approach this summer.

The Norwegian tactician tried to put a positive slant on it as well, however, suggesting it could mean an opportunity for Man Utd to promote more players from the academy.

This is a policy that has served MUFC well for many years, and they seem to have a particularly exciting generation coming through at the moment.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay have shone since coming into the senior side, and Mason Greenwood and Shola Shoretire are among other top talents coming through, while Brandon Williams and James Garner also look like at least being decent squad players.

“The pandemic is definitely affecting everyone in football,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

“Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well.”

He added: “I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes.

“You can look at it in different ways. We have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities for.

“All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us.”