Steve Bruce on the brink of the sack at Newcastle after details emerge of furious training ground bust up

It always felt like the Newcastle fans were desperate for an excuse for Steve Bruce to get the sack, and that moment has finally come.

He’s already struggling after a dreadful run of form has seen them slip towards the relegation zone, but a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that he’s now on the verge of losing his job after a good old fashioned case of losing the dressing room.

The flashpoint came in training when it’s alleged that he had a bust-up with Matt Ritchie, where they both barged into each other and the player has supposedly called him a coward.

It’s said that the issues started after Bruce blamed Ritchie for his part in Wolves scoring in their recent clash, and the fall out went from there as the Scottish international then refused to go and see Bruce in his office and it sounds like he’s now refusing to speak to him.

While it does sound like a petty scene that wouldn’t be out of place at high school, it also sounds like more abusive words were exchanged and a lot of the players are on Ritchie’s side against the manager.

There’s also talk of a WhatsApp group where the players openly mock Bruce, while a group of senior players are also furious with the manager for his refusal to take responsibility for anything.

The report does say that Ritchie has since apologised to the team and coaching staff for his actions, but if all of this is true then they need to change the manager for the sake of their season.