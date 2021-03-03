Talks held: Liverpool and Chelsea get another chance at world class free agent as potential move falls through

Free agency might bring a lot of worry for players who won’t be certain of their next move, but it looks like David Alaba is playing an absolute blinder just now.

He’s approaching free agency in a time where a lot of big clubs need reinforcements but don’t have the money to spend on transfer fees, so he’s able to play them all off against each other for a huge payday.

He’s a vastly experienced Champions League winner who is world class in at least two positions, so it makes sense that almost every elite club has been linked with a move for him.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp suggests two Liverpool stars will return from injury to face Chelsea

The Star recently confirmed that there is Premier League interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, but it looked like the race for his signature was completed in January as reports emerged to suggest he had agreed terms with Real Madrid:

Marca: Alaba Deal with @realmadrid is done (4 years contract) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 18, 2021

Clearly those reports were very premature as nothing was ever confirmed, and Goal have now reported that the offer from Real is too low so that move now looks unlikely to happen.

That opens the door for clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea as it’s confirmed that talks are ongoing with teams in England, but it sounds like the decision won’t be formally announced until he leaves Bayern in the summer.

The only thing that has been confirmed at this point is that he’s leaving Bayern and it could simply be a ploy to get more money from Real Madrid, but it’s going to be fascinating to see where he actually ends up.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will miss Liverpool clash through injury