Everton favourites to seal transfer of Chelsea star, Arsenal also given interesting odds

Everton are the bookies’ favourites to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham if he ends up leaving Stamford Bridge.

The England international was not even in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the Manchester United game at the weekend, despite previously showing himself to be a promising young player for the Blues.

It seems this has led to Ladbrokes to look into where he could end up next, with Arsenal also given quite tempting odds of 7/1 as Abraham’s next club.

The 23-year-old could be a useful signing for the Gunners, who are short of goals this season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit an unexpected poor patch of form.

Doubts also remain over the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Everton would also do well to sign Abraham, who could take the pressure off Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score most of the Toffees’ goals.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Everton are surprise favourites to make a move for Abraham this summer, but the odds suggest Arsenal – who could lose Lacazette – can’t be written off at this point.”

Tammy Abraham’s Next Club (Ladbrokes)

Everton – 3/1

West Ham – 4/1

Aston Villa – 5/1

Newcastle – 7/1

Arsenal – 7/1