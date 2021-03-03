Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star will miss Liverpool clash through injury

Most players will have to play through some kind of injury as the season wears on, but you have to be more careful with veteran players as their bodies will break down more easily as time goes on.

Chelsea had a few injury issues going into their game with Liverpool this week, but one of the main concerns centred around Thiago Silva who wasn’t ready to come back against Man United at the weekend.

There is some positive news as it sounds like he’s getting closer to fitness again, but he’s still not 100% and it’s been confirmed that he won’t be part of the squad to face Liverpool tomorrow night:

Tuchel on injuries: "Callum has no issue at all, he was training with the team yesterday. Thiago had full training with the team but didn't finish the last exercise. Not because of pain. He is not 100% so he will not join the squad yet. Tammy has problems on his ankle" #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 3, 2021

The defence did limit most of Man United’s attacking threat at the weekend so they should be confident of doing the same again, but Liverpool do have more quality in their front three so it would’ve been a plus to see him back for this game.

Hudson-Odoi was taken off at half time against United and he was seen to be limping so it’s also good to hear that he’s fit, but it looks like Tammy Abraham will also be forced to miss out.