Thomas Tuchel is ready to write off €40m Chelsea signing and he’ll be sold for a loss this summer

It’s never a good look for a club if they take a loss on a player just one year after signing them, but perhaps it should also be commended if they are brave enough to admit a mistake and don’t waste everyone’s time by trying to make it work.

It seems harsh to describe Hakim Ziyech as a “flop” at Chelsea because he’s struggled with injuries and he’s looked impressive at times, but it’s starting to look like he doesn’t have a regular role to play under Thomas Tuchel.

A report from Fichajes via Goal has confirmed that he’s only started two games under the German coach since his arrival, so the future does look uncertain for the player who cost them €40m last summer.

They even go on to suggest that Chelsea are willing to sell him at a loss as Atletico Madrid show some interest, but it could also depend in Diego Simeone’s men finding a way to offload Vitolo first.

Ziyech does turn 28 later this month so there could be a feeling that he’s too old to spend a couple of years waiting for him to settle down and adapt to life in the Premier League, but it would still be a shame to see him go.

Of course it does depend on how he ends the season and everything could change if he forces his way into the team, but it does look like he could be off this summer.