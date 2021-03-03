Video: Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta proves his class with a fine solo goal for Genoa vs Sampdoria

Davide Zappacosta is one of those players who always looked tidy in Serie A, but he was never going to get a proper run of games to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

He’s been impressing during a loan spell with Genoa this year, and he’s just given them the lead in the derby vs Sampdoria with a brilliant solo goal:

Pictures from beIN Sport

You can see that he’s not going to be stopped as soon as he starts his run in behind the defence, but it takes a lot of skill and composure to steady himself and pick his spot past the keeper.