Video: Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta proves his class with a fine solo goal for Genoa vs Sampdoria

Davide Zappacosta is one of those players who always looked tidy in Serie A, but he was never going to get a proper run of games to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.
He’s been impressing during a loan spell with Genoa this year, and he’s just given them the lead in the derby vs Sampdoria with a brilliant solo goal:
El golàs de Zappacosta!#derbydellalanterna#GenoaSampdoria#GenoaSamp 1-0 pic.twitter.com/lS4KnAS544
— Grifoni Barcelona? (@Grifoni_BCN) March 3, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sport
You can see that he’s not going to be stopped as soon as he starts his run in behind the defence, but it takes a lot of skill and composure to steady himself and pick his spot past the keeper.