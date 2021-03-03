Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta proves his class with a fine solo goal for Genoa vs Sampdoria

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Davide Zappacosta is one of those players who always looked tidy in Serie A, but he was never going to get a proper run of games to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

He’s been impressing during a loan spell with Genoa this year, and he’s just given them the lead in the derby vs Sampdoria with a brilliant solo goal:

 

Pictures from beIN Sport

You can see that he’s not going to be stopped as soon as he starts his run in behind the defence, but it takes a lot of skill and composure to steady himself and pick his spot past the keeper.

More Stories Davide Zappacosta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.