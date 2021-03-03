Video: Gerard Pique scores last-minute equaliser for Barcelona after Griezmann sent Sevilla star shopping with fine skill before assist

In the final minute of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey second-leg tie against Sevilla this evening, it seemed as though the chance of an equaliser was gone after a corner from the right flank was cleared.

Diego Carlos’ attempt to keep the ball, in an effort to avoid conceding another corner actually offered Barcelona the platform to change the tie in their favour.

Antoine Griezmann collected the ball after the loose header, controlling it well before being faced up with a a centre-back Carlos who was rushing far too recklessly.

Carlos jumped straight and made himself big but he was completely fooled by a fake cross from Griezmann, the Frenchman then had the time and space to float one in with his natural left-foot.

Gerard Pique was in front of Jules Kounde and punished Sevilla for leaving him with just a bit of room as the long-serving defender steered the ball into the back of the net, sending the tie to extra-time.

PIQUE at the death! ??? Barca are level in this tie and we’re going to extra time! pic.twitter.com/VgxmjChzrH — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 3, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and bACTION.

Ronald Koeman’s men have pulled themselves back into the tie, it’s worth noting that this wouldn’t have been possible were it not for Marc-Andre tar Stegen’s late penalty save to keep them in with a chance.