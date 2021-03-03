Menu

Video: Man United denied goal after Matic strike sparks heroic Guaita save for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 12th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, the Red Devils were denied what looked to be a destined goal by an amazing save.

Luke Shaw cut the ball into the box with a tidy pass, where Bruno Fernandes showed his world-class vision in laying the ball off to Nemanja Matic, who was sit around 20 yards out.

Matic drilled a first-time strike at goal, the ball ended up deflecting off James McCarthy, which left it to soar up and towards the top corner.

Just as the entire Palace team were frozen and seemingly accepting that they’d fall behind, Vicente Guaita dove across to parry the ball away. A truly sensational save from the Spaniard.

See More: How Man United could fix problem position with world class star and prevent Liverpool signing megastar in one transfer

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ousmane Dembele dances around three players to score golazo for Barcelona with wonder strike against Sevilla
“He needs to learn” – Pundit points to worrying stats for West Ham star that could threaten his role in the team
Explanation given for David de Gea’s absence for Man United vs Crystal Palace

After yet another boring and lacklustre encounter against a fellow top side in Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be hoping for his side to make a statement this evening.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes James McCarthy Luke Shaw Nemanja Matic Vicente Guaita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.