Video: Man United denied goal after Matic strike sparks heroic Guaita save for Crystal Palace

In the 12th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, the Red Devils were denied what looked to be a destined goal by an amazing save.
Luke Shaw cut the ball into the box with a tidy pass, where Bruno Fernandes showed his world-class vision in laying the ball off to Nemanja Matic, who was sit around 20 yards out.
Matic drilled a first-time strike at goal, the ball ended up deflecting off James McCarthy, which left it to soar up and towards the top corner.
Just as the entire Palace team were frozen and seemingly accepting that they’d fall behind, Vicente Guaita dove across to parry the ball away. A truly sensational save from the Spaniard.
After yet another boring and lacklustre encounter against a fellow top side in Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be hoping for his side to make a statement this evening.