Menu

Video: Martin Braithwaite could be Barcelona’s hero as he puts them ahead against Sevilla

FC Barcelona
Posted by

You had to fear for Sevilla after they conceded a last minute equaliser and had to face extra time with only ten men, and Barca didn’t take long to finally move ahead in the tie.

It looks like it could be Martin Braithwaite who will be the unlikely hero as he’s nabbed the third tonight, and he gets the luck his movement deserves as the ball just dribbles over the line after the keeper couldn’t quite keep it out:

Pictures from B Action Live

More Stories Martin Braithwaite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.