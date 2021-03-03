Video: Ousmane Dembele dances around three players to score golazo for Barcelona with wonder strike against Sevilla

In the 11th minute of tonight’s Copa del Rey semi-final encounter between Barcelona and Sevilla, Pedri pulled off a lovely spin on the halfway line before driving forward for the Blaugrana.

The ball was shifted to Lionel Messi, who attempted a one-two with Ousmane Dembele in the box, the pass was cut out but the Frenchman showed superb battle and close dribbling to keep control.

Dembele hustled and tussled before carrying the ball away from Jules Kounde and former Barcelona ace Aleix Vidal, as he carried the ball outside the box and was also faced up by Joan Jordan.

Dembele shifted the ball a little after a brief pause before blasting the ball right into the top corner, Sevilla keeper Tomas Vaclik was literally left rooted to his spot.

Ousmane Dembele gets the opener with a lovely strike! ? Sevilla now only with a 1 goal aggregate advantage in this Semi Final. Game on ? pic.twitter.com/rzQf0aLdv3 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 3, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and bACTION Live.

Barcelona have Dembele to thank for an early sign of hope against the Andalusian outfit, they couldn’t have asked for a more perfect start as Ronald Koeman scrambles for a comeback.