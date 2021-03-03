Video: Steven Gerrard sent off at half time for Rangers vs Livingston as he loses it with John Beaton

We all know that referees have a very difficult job, but the officials in the Scottish Premiership really do make it look much harder than it actually is.

Alfredo Morelos certainly has a reputation in the league and that does go against him, but this incident in the first half looks like a pretty regulation penalty as the keeper brings him down:

Dive or penalty? ? Alfredo Morelos is booked for simulation when going down in the area ? ? Watch Livingston v Rangers live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/DYoTa18GBf — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 3, 2021

For those not familiar with the pitch in Livingston it’s a horrific plastic one that isn’t forgiving if you go down on it, so if a player goes down in that fashion then you can be pretty sure that it’s not voluntary.

Steven Gerrard was understandably furious with John Beaton at half time as he decided to have it out with him on the pitch, and he’s since been sent off as a result:

Steven Gerrard has been sent off at half-time! ? ? Watch Livingston v Rangers live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/9LUbbznRQZ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 3, 2021

Rangers won’t give up their lead so the title is going to be theirs at some point soon, but a win this evening continues the chance of clinching the title against Celtic so a big second half will be needed without their manager.