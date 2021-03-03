Menu

West Ham urged to form partnership with Slavia Prague

West Ham have been urged to accept any offer to form a partnership with Slavia Prague.

Interestingly, this comes from the Czech club’s president Jaroslav Tvrdik as he discussed a possible deal for Abdallah Sima.

This also follows the success of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal at the London Stadium, though their current setup is only an unofficial one.

It could be worth taking it further, however, as West Ham are clearly benefitting from bringing in the best players from Slavia.

“Thousands of West Ham fans write to me on Twitter without exaggeration,” Slavia president Tvrdik said. “They’re asking when Sima or Kolar are coming.

“They feel they should have a pre-purchase right.

“But that’s not the situation, we don’t have a partnership. Maybe we’ll get there in time.”

