Menu

Mikel Arteta appears to confirm Arsenal will “soon” hold talks over new contract for star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has appeared to confirm that the club will hold talks with Alexandre Lacazette over a new contract.

This is despite recent transfer rumours suggesting the Frenchman’s future could lie away from the Emirates Stadium.

MORE: Why Smith Rowe should be picked over Odegaard

Lacazette hasn’t been an entirely convincing performer for much of his Arsenal career, and football.london recently claimed it looked most likely that he could now be on his way out of the club.

The 29-year-old is also said to have an asking price of around €35million, according to another report on his future from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

However, this particular set of Arsenal rumours may be wide of the mark as Arteta now seems to have indicated the north London giants want to sit down and negotiate a new deal with Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette to sign new Arsenal contract?

“He’s got a contract with us. He played really well the other week. It’s exactly what we demand him to do,” Arteta was quoted by the Daily Mail.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea stand to gain if Arsenal complete transfer deal, but fans might not be convinced
Jurgen Klopp makes worrying Liverpool transfer admission
“Ask Zidane” – Mourinho provides update on potential permanent Bale transfer for Tottenham

“I’m really happy with him and the discussions about his contract will happen soon and we will see what happens.”

We’re not sure most Arsenal fans would be that bothered either way – if Lacazette stays, he should continue to be a useful squad player providing work rate and experience, and if he leaves he could free up space for a more exciting new attacking player.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.