Arsenal to sell ace for £25m this summer as Arteta makes it clear he’s played his last game for the club

It’s always been clear that Matteo Guendouzi is a talented player who would probably play a key role for Arsenal under normal circumstances, but it appears his relationship with the manager is beyond repair.

There had been talk about him getting a fresh start and a chance to prove himself again but that didn’t happen, while his loan spell at Hertha Berlin this season was just a chance to put him in the shop window.

A report from Football Insider has confirmed that Arteta doesn’t want him back so he’s played his last game for Arsenal under him, so he’s now set to be sold in the summer.

Initially it looked like the Gunners wanted £30m for him but they are now willing to accept a lesser amount of £25m, so it will just be a case of finding someone to pay it.

It’s not clear if Hertha are willing to pay that much to keep him but it’s suggested that Arsenal are still confident of finding a buyer, so at least that gives them some money to reinvest in the squad if they can complete his exit in the summer.