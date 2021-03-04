Barcelona presidential candidate targeting major Manchester City transfer raid if elected

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta is reportedly eyeing up a major transfer raid on Manchester City.

If elected, Laporta could try to swoop for legendary City striker Sergio Aguero as he nears becoming a free agent this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

One imagines Aguero could be a big hit at Barcelona after a great career at the Etihad Stadium, and his arrival could do wonders to appease his fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

The pair have shone together for the Argentina national team and it would be truly thrilling to see them link up at the Nou Camp as well.

Aguero could be ideal for Barca as they look like they’ve really missed Luis Suarez this season after selling him to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid last summer.

Aguero could fill that gap, even if only as a relatively short-term signing, but it will be interesting to see if City step up their efforts to keep him.

Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t exactly missed Aguero during his time out injured this season, but it could be risky allowing the 32-year-old to leave for a major European rival.

If a lethal goal-scorer like Aguero does end up moving on, it could cost MCFC a small fortune to find a good enough replacement for him in the transfer market.