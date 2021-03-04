Chelsea stand to gain if Arsenal complete transfer deal, but fans might not be convinced

Chelsea could reportedly profit if Brighton end up selling Tariq Lamptey to Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window.

The young right-back has shone since leaving Chelsea for Brighton, with the 20-year-old clearly benefitting from playing regularly in the Premier League.

Lamptey has been linked with Arsenal by Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, and there’s now some additional information on the potential deal emerging.

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea could benefit from a sell-on clause in Lamptey’s deal from when they let him join Brighton.

Still, we’re not sure Blues fans will think it’s worth it as Lamptey has shown himself to be a fine young player who may have been worth keeping hold of.

Of course, Chelsea also have the highly-rated Reece James in that position, but it would be painful for the club’s supporters to see a homegrown talent like Lamptey going on to shine for one of their major London rivals.

Former CFC star Alan Hudson admitted earlier this season that he felt his old club could live to regret losing Lamptey.

“I look at the young lad Lamptey they sold to Brighton, who has impressed me hugely,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “I would have kept him as he is most definitely one for the future.

“He has been outstanding at Brighton since Lockdown. He’s quick at turning defence into attack, which is something Chelsea lack – real pace with quality at the end of it. I think Frank Lampard got this one wrong!”

Arsenal will no doubt hope to bring Lamptey in as they could do with an upgrade on the under-performing Hector Bellerin.