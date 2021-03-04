Chelsea tipped to finally sort out a long-term problem as monstrous offer prepared for star this summer

The early signs with Edouard Mendy were pretty positive when he signed for Chelsea, but it’s very possible that Kepa had just lowered the standards to the point that anyone would impress in comparison.

It’s starting to look like the club don’t really trust him to be their long term starter so the goalkeeping position is still a problem that they haven’t managed to sort for years.

A solution could finally be on the way after they’ve been heavily linked with a move for AC Milan star Gigi Donnarumma, while the latest reports from Italy have indicated that Chelsea are ready to send a “monstrous” offer his way.

It’s been suggested that Chelsea are willing to pay him more than €10.5m a season, which is considerably more than the €7m per-year offer that Milan have reportedly made to him.

It’s so easy to forget that the Italian keeper is still only 22 because he’s been playing at the top level for years, but he’s out of contract in the summer so it does make sense for Chelsea to give him a big salary if it convinces him to sign.

He’s made over 200 appearances for AC Milan and he’s starting to take over the number 1 spot for the national team too, while he’s commanding in the air and possesses incredible reflexes so he should be perfect for the Premier League.

At his age it’s reasonable to suggest he still has 13+ years left at the highest level so Chelsea could genuinely sort out the position for years if they can get this over the line, but it would also surely indicate that either Kepa or Mendy would need to leave in the summer.