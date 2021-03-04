Offer prepared: PL club ready to try generous transfer offer for Chelsea ace

West Ham are reportedly prepared to try a generous offer to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

The England international has shone for the Blues as well as in a number of loan spells away from the club and shown real potential, though he’s fallen out of favour a little in recent times.

This could now mean a summer transfer away, with Todo Fichajes suggesting West Ham will push hard to try and sign him from their London rivals.

The Hammers could do with more fire power up front next season, despite their strong campaign under David Moyes this term.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will quite have it in them to continue their surprise push for a top four finish, but they have shown they could be major players in the near future if they hang on to stars like Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, whilst perhaps adding more quality to their attack.

Even if Abraham hasn’t quite looked good enough to start regularly for a team like Chelsea, he surely has it in him to make an impact for most other Premier League clubs.

Bookies odds have named Everton as the current favourites for the 23-year-old, but this report suggests West Ham will do what they can to win the race for his signature.