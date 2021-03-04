Chelsea already working on surprise deal for established star to replace underwhelming summer signing

Chelsea are reportedly already working on a transfer deal for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Blues are keen to pounce on Donnarumma as he nears becoming a free agent, and one can understand the temptation to move for such a big and established name.

Players like that aren’t available for free that often, and the Italy international seems to be edging closer to allowing his AC Milan contract to expire.

If Chelsea do move for Donnarumma, it suggests the club are already keen to replace goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who joined from Rennes in the summer.

The Senegal international started well at Stamford Bridge and looked a clear upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga as number one, though they may well feel they could still do better.

Donnarumma is one of the finest ‘keepers in world football and could be a terrific addition to help CFC improve next season.

Given that Mendy was signed while Frank Lampard was in charge, it might make sense that new manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring in his own signing in goal.

Todo Fichajes suggests Chelsea might already be making progress on their efforts to bring Donnarumma to west London.