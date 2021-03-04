Explained: Mohamed Salah angered ‘screaming’ Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool substitution reports Critchley

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world with the decision to substitute Mohamed Salah in the 62nd minute of the Reds’ unwanted record-setting Premier League defeat to rivals Chelsea.

Salah made it clear he was frustrated at the change with his reaction as he sat down on the bench after he was hauled off in a double substitution that introduced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota.

Chances of the moment being forgotten quickly went out the window when the forward’s agent also decided to show his disappointment, to the entire internet via Twitter, in a foolish post.

All of that couldn’t explain why the 28-year-old was hooked against his former club, but reporter Matt Critchley appeared to notice precisely why the side’s biggest attacking threat was substituted.

Critchley reports that five minutes before the change, Klopp was ‘screaming’ at the wide forward to track back and contribute defensively, requests that Salah never fulfilled with a ‘half hearted jog’

At that exact moment, Critchley also noted that Klopp turned to assistant Pep Lijnders almost immediately, with the pair then discussing a substitution.

Salah not happy at being taken off. Shaking his head as walked to bench. But 5 mins ago Klopp was screaming at him to track back & help out defensively, he was a long way off. Bit of a half hearted jog. Klopp turned to Ljinders almost straight away & they discussed replacing him — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) March 4, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Agent of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah expresses anger at Jurgen Klopp with reckless tweet after forward was substituted in Chelsea defeat Liverpool set unwanted history for the first time ever on two fronts after losing to Chelsea at former fortress of Anfield ‘We need him to sign the contract’ – Atlético Mineiro president reveals what’s missing for them to announce their new manager

Salah did himself no favours with his reaction that has been caught and filmed by eagle-eyed viewers, whilst the so-called agent supposed to have his best interests in heart has also made it into a drama.