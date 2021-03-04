Menu

Transfer boost for Manchester United and Chelsea as world class star expected to be sold

Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly look in a good position to swoop for Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window despite claims from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international has been a world class performer at Dortmund and it seems clear he’s set for a great career at the highest level after his prolific scoring record in the Bundesliga.

According to the Evening Standard, it is anticipated that Dortmund will sell Haaland this summer, despite the report translating and quoting club chief Sebastian Kehl as insisting to Sport Bild that the player is in their plans for next season.

The Standard go on to say that Man Utd and Chelsea are among the clubs targeting the 20-year-old, with Dortmund likely to be under pressure to sell this year as his release clause will kick in next summer.

That means it could be worth Dortmund cashing in on him for a bigger fee this summer.

Erling Haaland would be an exciting addition to the Premier League

United would do well to add the prolific youngster to their squad as a long-term replacement for veteran front-man Edinson Cavani.

Chelsea, meanwhile, urgently need upgrades on flop signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to bolster their attacking options.

The Standard suggest Roman Abramovich is ready to spend big again after last summer’s major investment and recent appointment of Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard.

