‘I love you too but respect’ – Thomas Partey fires back at Arsenal teammate after hilarious training ground routine is exposed

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has urged teammate Reiss Nelson to show ‘respect’ to a figure that is like his ‘grandfather’ – an elder – after a hilarious training ground moment between the pair was shared.

Nelson took to Instagram to share a story of an unusual routine from Partey, showing his followers and the wider world that Arsenal’s big-money signing actually brushes his teeth at the training ground.

21-year-old Nelson admitted that Partey ‘sometimes’ performs the twice-daily routine at the side’s Colney base instead of at home, before filming the former Atletico Madrid star in the act.

Partey wasn’t too pleased to see a camera in his face so early in the day, with the midfielder spitting out towards Nelson before washing his mouth out in a hilarious moment.

Nelson’s clip was captioned with ‘I love you Thomas Partey’, the central midfielder has now responded with ‘I love you too but respect your grandfathers.’

Thomas Partey responds to Reiss Nelson’s video of him brushing his teeth at London Colney: “Bro I love you too but respect your grandfather’s ???” [IG: thomaspartey5]@Thomaspartey22 ?? https://t.co/l1qysXX2P7 pic.twitter.com/awNHLQCKP0 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 4, 2021

“This is Thomas Partey, sometimes Thomas doesn’t brush his teeth at home, so he comes here and brushes his teeth, but you know what it’s alright – look at him – we love Thomas.”

It’s amazing to see Partey settling into life at Arsenal so smoothly, the star’s decision to perform the routine at training actually shows just how eager he is to get to work when he wakes up.