History does tell Barcelona that they can overcome a huge deficit against PSG in the Champions League, but the circumstances are so different this time.

They won’t be at home with thousands of fans willing them on and scaring the opposition so that makes it harder, and the man who played a major role in the famous Remontada now plays for their opponents.

It was always going to be a tough task for Barca to find a way back into the tie after losing 4-1 at home, but the latest news from France isn’t what they want to hear.

It was expected that Neymar would miss both legs so at least they would be spared the embarrassment of him destroying them, but now it looks like he will be fit to play some part in the second leg:

L’Équipe: Neymar should be fit to play a role against Barcelona next week. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 4, 2021

You have to wonder if it’s even worth risking him when the tie is pretty much dead and buried, but at least he’s an option if Barca get an early goal and the tension starts to rise.