Liverpool identify Ligue 1 star as transfer target if Wijnaldum completes expected move away

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as one potential transfer target for that position this summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and it looks like Liverpool are eyeing up possible replacements ahead of the Dutchman’s expected departure, according to Goal.

The report names Aouar as one option on Liverpool’s radar, along with Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus.

It would be interesting to see these talented creative players joining Liverpool, with the Merseyside giants certainly looking in need of something a bit different in the middle of the park.

LFC’s creativity has often come from their attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson – a tactic that has served them well in recent years.

However, even the best teams need to change things around sometimes, and a more creative midfielder could be a useful option.

It looked like Jurgen Klopp might have been trying to address that with the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich last summer.

However, the Spain international hasn’t really lived up to expectations in his first season in the Premier League, so it might be worth trying another similar signing.

Aouar looks ideal for that role and it only seems a matter of time before the Frenchman earns himself a big transfer like this.