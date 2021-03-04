Liverpool eye transfer for versatile defender with £60m release clause

Liverpool’s defence looks like it’s getting back to a place where Jurgen Klopp has depth and options, but they’ll want to ensure that’s the case going forward.

They went into this season short of numbers so they were always going to be in danger if injuries struck, but they were quickly torn apart by some long term absences.

The best way to plan for similar eventualities in the future is to have some quality and versatility in the defence, so signing someone like Nuno Mendes could be a good option.

Goal have confirmed that Liverpool are looking to reignite their interest in the Sporting CP star, and they even had an offer of £26m turned down last year.

He has a release clause of £60m so the final price tag will be closer to that total, but it looks like he could be available in the summer.

He’s primarily a left back so he would add some competition for Andy Robertson, but he can also play inside or further up on the left wing so that versatility would be welcome if injuries strike again.

Other big clubs are also showing an interest so there could be a battle for his signature, but it’s easy to see why so many are looking to sign him.