Liverpool set unwanted history for the first time ever on two fronts after losing to Chelsea at former fortress of Anfield

With Thomas Tuchel inspiring Chelsea to a 1-0 victory against compatriot Jurgen Klopp this evening, the Blues also dealt Liverpool the setting of a very unwanted feat.

Opta report that with Liverpool now losing five consecutive matches at their Anfield home, all of which coming in the Premier League, this is the first time it’s ever happened in the club’s illustrious history.

To make matters worse, it appears as though the Reds’ dire run on home soil as of late hasn’t even been matched in the past when all competitions are taken into account.

Liverpool may also see their status as a title-winning side come under question unfairly as this is also the first time a reigning top-flight champion in England has lost five home games in a row.

5 – Liverpool have lost five consecutive home games (league and all comps) for the first time in their history, while they’re also the first reigning English top-flight champion to lose five home league games in a row. Nosedive. pic.twitter.com/Rg25S3pmC0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

Liverpool held more of the possession (55%) over their opponents but really failed to make it count for anything, with a lack of chances and just one shot on target from the entire 90 minutes of action.

Klopp’s men have now slid to seventh in the table, with two sides in Spurs and Villa holding the games in hand that could see the Reds leapfrogged.

Thankfully, the Premier League season has been very tight, there’s only considerable gaps at the very top and bottom of the table, so the Reds can still mount a serious challenge for a Champions League spot if they turn things around in their final 11 matches of the campaign.