Major blow for Barcelona as Copa Del Rey hero struck down with another injury

It’s natural that older players will start to struggle with injuries as their body starts to break down, but Gerard Pique just cannot catch a break this season.

He’s been plagued by so many injuries and he’s been a huge miss for the team, but he did come up with a huge moment last night as his late header saved Barca’s Copa Del Rey campaign.

It’s their only realistic chance of silverware this season so it clearly meant a lot to them, but a report from Goal has indicated the joy didn’t last long as he’s picked up yet another injury.

They indicate that Barca have confirmed he’s sprained a ligament in his knee so the early signs aren’t good, and he’s likely to be out for a while but no exact timeframe for his return has been given.

It’s suggested that he’s now likely to miss the return leg with PSG in the Champions League although the tie is effectively over, but it’s important to avoid another thumping so they would prefer that he’s able to play.

They go on to point out that he’s missed 24 games so far this season due to his injuries, and it now looks like a few more can be added to that total.