Man United and Chelsea could sign top class defender if they offer €50m upfront

It’s inevitable that the transfer market will be quieter than usual for a few years, but there will also be a chance for the biggest clubs to find a few bargains.

There are a few sides who are really struggling for cash just now and it means they may need to cash-in on some of their best players, and a report from Italy has indicated that Inter Milan find themselves in that situation with their star defender Milan Skriniar.

Ultimately this will come down to what happens with the club’s ownership as that is up in the air just now, but it does look like they’ll need to raise some funds to ease their financial situation.

That means Skriniar could be available for around €50m if any club can pay the money upfront, and it’s suggested that Man United and Chelsea are leading the chase for his signature.

United still haven’t found a suitable partner for Harry Maguire so something does need to be done in the summer, so the Inter defender should be a top quality option to help shore up that backline.

The need for Chelsea is just as obvious as Thiago Silva is struggling with injuries and he’s not getting any younger, so it makes sense to bring someone else in to eventually take over from him.

It will depend on Inter’s financial situation but things do look bleak for them just now, so €50m for a top quality defender who’s only 26 looks like great value for United and Chelsea.