Man United star set to double his weekly wage with a new long-term contract

It was expected that Bruno Fernandes would be a good signing for Man United, but it’s been surprising to see him become the club’s talisman in such a short period of time after his arrival from Sporting CP.

Finances in football are so far removed from the real world that it’s often hard to have sympathy for high-earning players, but it does sound like he’s underpaid after The Sun reported that he “only” earns £100k per week.

That means there are several players at the club who earn more than him, but United are looking to put that right by signing him to a new long-term deal that will more than double his weekly wage.

His current deal still has several years left so there was no urgent need for United to give him a new deal, but it’s likely they feel it’s deserved and it’s probably a good idea to act now instead of waiting for him to become disgruntled and look to move to a club who would pay him more.

They do point out that even if he signs this new deal he’s still going to earn less than David de Gea and Anthony Martial so the wage structure at the club could still do with some fixing, but it’s hard to argue against giving Fernandes a new deal after another brilliant season.