Former Manchester United ace names two signings to turn Red Devils into a “real team”

Former Manchester United ace Lee Sharpe has called for the signings of Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to turn the Red Devils into a proper team.

The former United and England midfielder made it clear he’s a fan of the exciting young duo, both of whom have lit up the Bundesliga in recent times.

There’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are lacking inspiration in attack right now and could do with making some changes in that department.

Although Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood looked superb together last season, they’ve not been quite as dangerous this term, while Edinson Cavani surely isn’t a long-term option.

That clearly leaves room for both Sancho and Haaland, who would have the added benefit of already knowing each other from their time together at Dortmund.

It might be unrealistic to get both these big names in, but Sharpe, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on the Manchester Derby, has named them as his ideal targets for MUFC.

“There are always areas on the pitch you can strengthen as a side and I think there are two lads currently playing for Dortmund that Man United should seriously be looking at,” he said.

“Jadon Sancho on the right – I think United are still lacking real quality out in that position. Mason Greenwood has filled in and Daniel James has come in and had a good month or so but I think they need to improve on that position if they want to be challenging for titles and Champions Leagues.

“And the other name is obviously Erling Haaland. On his day Anthony Martial can be a world-beater but he doesn’t have enough of those days. Edinson Cavani, we’re seen, struggles to stay fit and perform week-in, week-out, whereas Haaland has proven himself over the last few years as one of the best in the world in that position. If they were to go out and get those two names in then they wouldn’t be far off being a real team.

“Daniel James has come from Swansea, jumped up a division to come and play at Old Trafford. He’s still young, he’s raw and he’s got a lot to learn, but he’s just not at the same level as the kind of players United should be looking to sign and start every week, like Jadon Sancho.”