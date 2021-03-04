Matt Ritchie apologises to Newcastle manager Steve Bruce after huge row

Newcastle ace Matt Ritchie has reportedly apologised after his role in a huge row with manager Steve Bruce.

Various reports have claimed that the pair were involved in a vocal training ground bust-up recently, with Ritchie allegedly calling Bruce ‘a coward’.

The Magpies boss hasn’t always been Mr Popular at St James’ Park, and it seems things haven’t been going that well behind the scenes.

Still, the Northern Echo now claim Ritchie has apologised for his role as things escalated, so fans will hope the matter is now resolved.

It’s been a difficult week for Bruce, with the leaking of his decision to drop Karl Darlow having apparently been badly received by Newcastle’s other players.

Ritchie has now apologised to his manager and his team-mates, though the club have not released an official statement on the matter.