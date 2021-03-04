Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to The Boy Hotspur.

The England Under-21 international was supposedly first targeted by Spurs back in January, but Norwich were not keen to let the highly-rated young right-back leave in the middle of the season as they push for promotion from the Championship.

Aarons could be a fine signing for Tottenham, and The Boy Hotspur suggest the north London club are now negotiating personal terms as they edge closer to getting this smart deal over the line.

This could mean Spurs beat rivals Arsenal to Aarons’ signature, with the Gunners also recently linked as admirers of the defender by CBS Sports.

Aarons has also been linked with Bayern Munich by Eurosport, which gives an idea of just how highly rated the youngster is around Europe.

Arsenal could have done well to land Aarons as an upgrade on Hector Bellerin, and it would be a disappointment to be beaten to this player by their main rivals.

Tottenham’s move for Aarons may cast some doubts over the future of Serge Aurier, according to The Boy Hotspur.