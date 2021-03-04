Confirmed: Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron to return from injury in “four weeks”

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron is reportedly four weeks away from returning to the team after his spell out injured.

The Paraguay international has been a key player for Steve Bruce’s side, and Newcastle fans would surely welcome him back as soon as possible.

The Magpies haven’t been at their best so could do with all the help they can get, and Almiron has it in him to make a positive impact.

Luckily for NUFC supporters, Paraguay’s national team doctor has a positive update on the 27-year-old.

He’s now tipping Almiron to be back in action in four weeks’ time.

“Miguel Almiron has a right knee injury, and it would be four weeks to recover,” Osvaldo Insfran said.

“I still haven’t seen the MRI, but I spoke with him and he is pain-free, running on the treadmill.”